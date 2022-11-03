Patch v0.7.22.1104

Share · View all patches · Build 9859735 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 07:52:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Farmers!

/!\ As usual, updates from Adarin Farm will reset your current run as new mechanics are added. Be sure to finish your current run before downloading the update.

For this major patch, all progress is reset.

Patch will be deployed on the 04/11/22 at around 1.00pm CET.

Thanks for your returns, improvements & bug fixes are mainly coming from player feedback.

Global notes

Major changes have happened.

Progress is now based on experience and levels to unlock new features/more powerful features. Every requests done is now giving experience. Skill tree has been removed and unlocks have been changed.

4 difficulties are available as meta progress.

Gameplay loop is now based on the seeds you plant which raises a Fairy Slimes counter. Upon reaching maximum, you are able to choose a benefic spell which impact the whole run. Curses have been removed, field effects have been removed.

Runes are now used to reroll Fairy Slimes Spells choice.

UI have been totally revamp for more readability.

Chill, relax and loot your way to victory!