[Announcement] Item Stat Change Reset Compensation

Hello Chasers,

There was a bug where re-logging caused the changed stats on Creepy Night Dress (Female) to reset. The bug has been fixed as of November 2nd, 2022 08:20 (UTC+0). We will be compensating the Radiant Magic Stones and GP that were used.

Compensation will be sent out by mail without maintenance on November 3rd, 2022 (UTC+0). Please be on the lookout for mail if you have consumed Radiant Magic Stones and GP on November 3rd, 2022 (UTC+0).

■ Bug Fix

Fixed a bug where re-logging caused the changed stats on Creepy Night Dress (Female) to reset

■ Compensation (November 3, 2022 (UTC+0))

Radiant Magic Stone Consumed

GP Consumed

Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience, and thank you for your continued support of the game.