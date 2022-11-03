Elite unique 2HB weapons are now in the game!

321: Early Access 0.14.7 - November 1, 2022 1:35 AM EST

• Completed elite unique 2HB weapons.

• Fixed possible skill bonuses on staves and focus items. Also fixed skill bonuses on some random items.

• Player grouping ranges above level 50 have been relaxed a bit. As long as they're within 70% of the max player's level, exp should be fine!