Graduated update for 3 November 2022

Graduated update log on November 03

Share · View all patches · Build 9859336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for today's lunchtime.

  1. Add rare prop tiger headgear, and traveler Linke will give a gift for talking
  2. Add a prompt for the judgment area in the interface of playing guitar
  3. Good guitar playing will attract passers-by (can be combined with the stall), and may be rewarded (selling art to start!)

Welcome to actively give us feedback bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
