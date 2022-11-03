Graduated update log on November 03

Share · View all patches · Build 9859336 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for today's lunchtime.

Add rare prop tiger headgear, and traveler Linke will give a gift for talking Add a prompt for the judgment area in the interface of playing guitar Good guitar playing will attract passers-by (can be combined with the stall), and may be rewarded (selling art to start!)

