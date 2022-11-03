Super Tournament Prize Submission Details

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Super Soldiers!

Super Tournament: ORBIT Series Prize Submission Announcement

We would like to give our most sincere congratulations to the glorious winners of the Super Tournament.

The prize winners consist of Super Soldiers who earned the right to a prize in Super Tournaments from each server,

and they must directly submit the application in order to receive the prize.

Please note that not registering before the prize submission due date

or submitting the wrong information will result in losing the eligibility for receiving the prize.

Furthermore, additional documents must be submitted after the prize submission.

We recommend our winners to prepare the documents below to receive the prize as normal.

■ Super Tournament Additional Documents

❗ After the prize submission, you must submit additional documents within the deadline.

(You will be notified via a separate email after the prize submission.)

❗ Below are the required documents that need to be submitted depending on the prize submission type.

■ Super Tournament Prize Submission Order

❗ Round 1 – Round 7: 1st place – 3rd place

❗ Round 8 – Round 10: 1st place – 10th place

❗ Round 11 – Round 14: 1st place – 3rd place

■ Super Tournament Prize Submission[LINK]

❗ Inquiries related to prizes can be sent to the customer support on the GeeGee website or to prize managers introduced separately per server. Please note that inquiries/answers are only available in Korean, Chinese, and English.

■ Prize Submission Period

❗ KST: November 3, 15:00 – November 17, 15:00

❗ PDT (UTC-7): November 2, 23:00 –

PST (UTC-8): November 16, 22:00

■ Important - Please note!