Super Tournament Prize Submission Details

Hello, Super Soldiers!
Super Tournament: ORBIT Series Prize Submission Announcement
We would like to give our most sincere congratulations to the glorious winners of the Super Tournament.
The prize winners consist of Super Soldiers who earned the right to a prize in Super Tournaments from each server,
and they must directly submit the application in order to receive the prize.
Please note that not registering before the prize submission due date
or submitting the wrong information will result in losing the eligibility for receiving the prize.
Furthermore, additional documents must be submitted after the prize submission.
We recommend our winners to prepare the documents below to receive the prize as normal.
■ Super Tournament Additional Documents
❗ After the prize submission, you must submit additional documents within the deadline.
(You will be notified via a separate email after the prize submission.)
❗ Below are the required documents that need to be submitted depending on the prize submission type.
■ Super Tournament Prize Submission Order
❗ Round 1 – Round 7: 1st place – 3rd place
❗ Round 8 – Round 10: 1st place – 10th place
❗ Round 11 – Round 14: 1st place – 3rd place
■ Super Tournament Prize Submission[LINK]
❗ Inquiries related to prizes can be sent to the customer support on the GeeGee website or to prize managers introduced separately per server. Please note that inquiries/answers are only available in Korean, Chinese, and English.
■ Prize Submission Period
❗ KST: November 3, 15:00 – November 17, 15:00
❗ PDT (UTC-7): November 2, 23:00 –
PST (UTC-8): November 16, 22:00
■ Important - Please note!
- Team Prizes will be divided and sent to each member, and all team members’ information must be submitted before the prize can be transferred.
- If any team member fails to submit their information before the deadline, all team members will lose their eligibility to receive the prize money. However, if the country of residence of a team member precludes that team member from receiving the prize money, and the necessary information has been submitted made aware to the company, then the rest of the team will still receive the prize money as normal.
- Regardless of the progress and result of the tournament, if any member of the team is found to be in violation of rules and regulations regarding the tournament, all team members will lose their eligibility to receive the prize money.
- Winners must play at least 24 hours of the game within 30 days of becoming eligible to receive the prize.
- If you are eligible for prize money from multiple tournaments, your prize money will be sent according to the schedule for each tournament separately.
- If you were born after October 14th 2004, or if you have not reached the age of adulthood in your country of residence, you will not be eligible to receive the prize money.
- Individuals from jurisdictions that preclude them from participation in the tournament due to restrictions placed through the laws of the Republic of Korea will not be allowed to participate in the Super Tournament. Without regard to any other conditions of the tournament, individuals from Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea (DPRK), Somalia, Sudan, and Syria will not be allowed to participate in the tournament.
- Participants from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will not be eligible to receive the prize money from the Super Tournament. The laws of each constituent member of the CIS do not apply to the Super Tournament event, and thus individuals residing in the following countries will not be eligible to receive the prize money.
(Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan)
- Please make sure to carefully check the official rules of the Super Tournament in order to receive the prize as normal.
- Super Tournament Official Rules: https://geegee.net/en/tournament/rules
