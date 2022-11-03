Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch70

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch70 on November 3rd 2022 from 13:30-18:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on November 3rd 2022 from 13:30-18:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

New System:

Added new Ping display on the main screen

Bug fixes:

Fix Bug of visitors getting stuck in elevator

Improved the attack performance of wardens

Improved display performance in customization page

System Improvement:

Improved the store page and customization page

Close The Horror Midnight Event

The bugs mentioned will be patched on November 3rd after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch70 วันที่ 3 พฤศจิกายน 2565 เวลา 13:30-18:00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 3 พฤศจิกายน 2565 เวลา 13:30-18:00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

เพิ่มระบบการแสดงผล Ping บนหน้าจอหลัก

แก้ไขบัค:

แก้บัคผู้มาเยือนติดอยู่ในลิฟต์

ปรับปรุงประสิทธิการโจมตีของตัวละครฝั่งผู้ไล่ล่า

ปรับปรุงประสิทธิการแสดงผลในหน้าปรับแต่ง

ปรับปรุงระบบ:

ปรับปรุงหน้าร้านค้าและหน้าปรับแต่ง

ปิดกิจกรรม คืนผีหลอน

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 3 พฤศจิกายน 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive