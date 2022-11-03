Eye of the Storm Update

This update is packed with changes and fixes to EVERYTHING.

Speech Recognition & Scoring

We have built a brand new offline speech recognizer that is higher quality and more responsive for better scoring and no more dropouts.

Difficulties

There are now 8 difficulties across our two modes that can take you smoothly from full lyrics generation to a challenge for even seasoned freestylers.

Dynamic Rhyme Recognition

Go off, make it your own, and TempestAI will reward you for adding your own rhymes. On higher difficulties of Freeflow you'll be challenged to come up with your own rhymes for our starter words.

Modifiers

Play it your way: faster, slower, double time, no fail, no score.

Better Lyrics

Freeflow's Tempest Topics have been completely overhauled to be more coherent, consistent, and fun to rap.

Organize Your Beats

We've reworked the interface to let you sort the beats by artist, title, genre, length, speed, and your high scores.

And Much More

There's so many fixes and changes it's impossible to cover everything here. Check it out for yourself!