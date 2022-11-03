 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rhyme Storm update for 3 November 2022

Eye of the Storm Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9859231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is packed with changes and fixes to EVERYTHING.

Speech Recognition & Scoring

We have built a brand new offline speech recognizer that is higher quality and more responsive for better scoring and no more dropouts.

Difficulties

There are now 8 difficulties across our two modes that can take you smoothly from full lyrics generation to a challenge for even seasoned freestylers.

Dynamic Rhyme Recognition

Go off, make it your own, and TempestAI will reward you for adding your own rhymes. On higher difficulties of Freeflow you'll be challenged to come up with your own rhymes for our starter words.

Modifiers

Play it your way: faster, slower, double time, no fail, no score.

Better Lyrics

Freeflow's Tempest Topics have been completely overhauled to be more coherent, consistent, and fun to rap.

Organize Your Beats

We've reworked the interface to let you sort the beats by artist, title, genre, length, speed, and your high scores.

And Much More

There's so many fixes and changes it's impossible to cover everything here. Check it out for yourself!

Changed files in this update

Rhyme Storm Content Depot 1250351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link