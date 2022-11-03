In The Farming Update we've made some big changes to how plants grow, adding new challenges and rewards. These changes include slowing down the growth time, a new genetics game loop, more nuanced environmental impacts on the plants, and the introduction of perennial plants. We wanted to achieve a feeling of involvement with farming and a sense of reward for being attentive and providing the right conditions for your plants.

This update has taken longer than normal but has laid the foundations for the next few updates that will build upon these game loops and you can expect to see more content around hydroponics and food.

Increased Growth Time



Base growth times have been increased for all plants, some significantly. While potatoes remain an easy single day staple food, others, such as the Tomato and Pumpkin plants have a base growth time of 12 days.

Base growth time will now be affected by a number of factors including the environmental conditions and the plant's genetics (more on that below).

Perennial/Annual Plants

Along with long growth times, the tomato and pumpkin plants have been changed to be perennials. This means that once fully grown the fruit can be harvested and the plant will start producing more fruit without having to go through the entire growth cycle again.

Genetics and Growing Conditions



Plants now have a range of genes that affect the growth of the plant. Each plant will pass on its genes to fruit and seeds with a small mutation. A plant's genes can be affected over its lifetime depending on the conditions it was grown in. For example if a plant is deprived of water for a significant portion of its growth cycle then it will be more likely that following generations will require less water to grow.

While putting a plant under stress to manipulate the genes might result in the next generation of plants being more hardy, the plant will take longer to grow and its yield will be lower. Conversely, ensuring that the plant is within the ideal ranges defined by its genes, will make the plant grow the fastest it can and produce the highest yields.

We’ve added a section to all plant Stationpedia pages where you can find each plant's base growth parameters. There’s also a new Genetics Stationpedia section which includes a description of each gene.

Plant Sampler and Plant Analyzer



These two new objects will help you to choose which plants you cultivate and you can strive to create perfect plants that will thrive and grow quickly.

The Plant Sampler is used to take a sample of a growing plant. The Sampler is then plugged into the Analyzer and after a short time you will be able to see a full breakdown of the genetics of the plant. You can then cultivate the seeds from the best plants to use in the next generation.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can see the tremendous impact that it has had. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord make a big difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game has substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those who like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Change Log v0.2.3667.17838