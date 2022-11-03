 Skip to content

Lonesome Village update for 3 November 2022

New Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are so happy to share that the new Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 has arrived with bug fixes:

  • Achievements are supposed to work
  • Achievements are in English
  • Fixes on bugs!

If you are enjoying Lonesome Village please consider rating it! 😀

Ogre Pixel

