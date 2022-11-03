New Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9859047 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

We are so happy to share that the new Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 has arrived with bug fixes:

Achievements are supposed to work

Achievements are in English

Fixes on bugs!

If you are enjoying Lonesome Village please consider rating it! 😀

Ogre Pixel