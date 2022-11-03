New Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 now available!

We are so happy to share that the new Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 has arrived with bug fixes:
- Achievements are supposed to work
- Achievements are in English
- Fixes on bugs!
If you are enjoying Lonesome Village please consider rating it! 😀
Ogre Pixel
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We are so happy to share that the new Lonesome Village v1.0.1.7 has arrived with bug fixes:
If you are enjoying Lonesome Village please consider rating it! 😀
Ogre Pixel
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update