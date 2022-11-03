Version 0.3.84 Patch Note

CAUTION! This patch notes has been helped by Google Translator and may have misrepresentations. I will ask the translator to refine the sentence later.

hello. I am a developer.

First of all, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the disaster in Itaewon on October 29~30th.

1. The changes in this build 0.3.84 are as follows:

Now, if you press esc after moving a unit, only focus will be lost. To return, just press the z key. Stage gold is displayed reflecting the actual acquisition amount, and the experience value has been renamed to the standard experience value. The problem that the shield falls out of the slot without saying a word when holding a large weapon when equipped with equipment: The text has been changed to display. Unit shortcuts have been applied. The display of excessively large guidance during shortcut guidance has been reduced. Fixed a bug where unit information was displayed when hovering the mouse cursor over an invisible area at night. The bug that does not load after saving when hit by map debuff has been fixed.

2. The update policy for some issues is as follows.

Improved equipment tier intuitiveness: We plan to change the color of the icon on the back of the equipment to make it easier to distinguish the equipment tiers.

Batch disassembly of equipment: We plan to support by modifying UI/UX.

In addition, we will review and list the valuable reviews left by users to continuously improve them in the future.

3. The next schedule is as follows.

The next update is the 4th chapter update, and before that there will be no further updates except for hotfixes.

Chapter 4 will be updated around mid or late November.

As soon as the schedule is confirmed, we will share it through the patch notes.

4. Closing remarks

If you have any problems or bugs in this patch, please let us know in the comments or leave them on the forum.

In the chilly autumn weather with a large daily temperature difference, please be careful not to catch a cold. I have a bad cold and cough these days.

We wish you peace at home, and we hope that all users who play our game have a happy day.

Thank you.