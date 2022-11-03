 Skip to content

Muse:Valkiri&Dungeon update for 3 November 2022

Annoucement of V1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9858761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version has optimized some sound effects in the game, and it will be full released on November 10. If you have any suggestions on optimization during the period, please contact our official, and we will try our best to adjust.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1930741
