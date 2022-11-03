Design a Ball Community Competition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there racers,

It's time to get creative. We're asking you, the community, to design another ball for Turbo Golf Racing.

You could be responsible for thousands of people smashing a juicy meatball down the fairway, chipping Jupiter out of this world, or rolling a glass eye into the hole. Your imagination is the limit.

To get involved, submit your design entries via our Discord. Four entries will be picked by the team at Hugecalf; the Discord community will vote on the overall winner.

You have one week to submit your entry; come have your say.

See you SOON™

Competition rules:

How to Enter:

Entrants can submit their idea for a new and original ball for inclusion in Turbo Golf Racing via the correct competition channel on the Turbo Golf Racing Discord

Entrants can either submit their idea/ideas via text and/or with images

Submitted ideas must be an original idea to you

Designs must be submitted before 23:59 (GMT) on November 10th, 2022. Any designs submitted after this date will not be considered

The Prize:

There is one prize: The winning entrant’s design will be created by Hugecalf Studios and added to Turbo Golf Racing in a future update

Additional information: