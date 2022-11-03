 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Golf Racing update for 3 November 2022

Design a Ball Community Competition

Share · View all patches · Build 9858689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there racers,
It's time to get creative. We're asking you, the community, to design another ball for Turbo Golf Racing.

You could be responsible for thousands of people smashing a juicy meatball down the fairway, chipping Jupiter out of this world, or rolling a glass eye into the hole. Your imagination is the limit.

To get involved, submit your design entries via our Discord. Four entries will be picked by the team at Hugecalf; the Discord community will vote on the overall winner.

You have one week to submit your entry; come have your say.

See you SOON™

Competition rules:

How to Enter:

  • Entrants can submit their idea for a new and original ball for inclusion in Turbo Golf Racing via the correct competition channel on the Turbo Golf Racing Discord
  • Entrants can either submit their idea/ideas via text and/or with images
  • Submitted ideas must be an original idea to you
  • Designs must be submitted before 23:59 (GMT) on November 10th, 2022. Any designs submitted after this date will not be considered

The Prize:

  • There is one prize: The winning entrant’s design will be created by Hugecalf Studios and added to Turbo Golf Racing in a future update

Additional information:

  • Competition closing date: 23:59 (GMT) on November 10th, 2022
  • All valid entries submitted within the competition window will be judged by Hugecalf Studios and four finalists will be chosen. A community vote will then be held to decide on the winning submission
  • The judge’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9858689
Depot 1324351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link