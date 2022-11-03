Update 1.1.2.0

Hello!

Part 2 of our Halloween update is live! This update is focused on some of the most requested community features, so we bet you'll love it.

New feature: re-base your house. That's right, you can change the location of your home freely now! We hope it opens up even more space for creativity;

New building: Greenhouse. So Winter was a sad season for farming, right? Now you can build a greenhouse and enjoy fresh fruits and veggies all year round!

Crafting system: so we know that it was super tedious to arrange your resources when you wanted to make something. Well, no more: now all crafting benches will search for items in nearby chests as well! We hope it smoothens out the crafting process for you. Notice the purple icon on the items in the recipe.

Fixes

We made Halloween candles movable;

Fixed a crash that occured when you deleted an item from your inventory.

OH and one more thing.... We have a HUGE 40% discount going live... RIGHT NOW! Grab a copy for your friend and go on an adventure!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/