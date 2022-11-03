Version 1.1

These are the patch notes for the 1.1 Update. This should fix any current issues you may have with the game
**
SINGLEPLAYER FIXES
**
Bug Fixes
-Localization Fixes
-Fixed mismatch with "Examine" and "Use"
-Changed "Utilization" to "Use"
-Fixed Duplicate Items, with one being blurry
-Fix a softlock with the Closet Door
-Fixed a barrier not being placed properly
-Fixed many saving issues
-Fixed saving corruption
-Fixed another player spawning if you Loaded Save
-Fixed items in TV Room disappearing
-Fixed last door Collison
-Fixed Item consistency on saves
-Fixed elevator hardlock
-Fixed saves happening multiple times
-Removed wrong triggers
-Removed some clutter in the second room.
**
MP FIXES
**
-Fully synced AI
-Fix errors with the US region
-Improved Range of proximity voice chat
-Fixed the fourth Player not being able to play
-Fixed the player character
If you don't see an update on your game, close Steam fully and re-open it again.
Thank you all for being patient with the bugs.
Changed files in this update