Version 1.1

These are the patch notes for the 1.1 Update. This should fix any current issues you may have with the game

SINGLEPLAYER FIXES

Bug Fixes

-Localization Fixes

-Fixed mismatch with "Examine" and "Use"

-Changed "Utilization" to "Use"

-Fixed Duplicate Items, with one being blurry

-Fix a softlock with the Closet Door

-Fixed a barrier not being placed properly

-Fixed many saving issues

-Fixed saving corruption

-Fixed another player spawning if you Loaded Save

-Fixed items in TV Room disappearing

-Fixed last door Collison

-Fixed Item consistency on saves

-Fixed elevator hardlock

-Fixed saves happening multiple times

-Removed wrong triggers

-Removed some clutter in the second room.

MP FIXES

-Fully synced AI

-Fix errors with the US region

-Improved Range of proximity voice chat

-Fixed the fourth Player not being able to play

-Fixed the player character

If you don't see an update on your game, close Steam fully and re-open it again.

Thank you all for being patient with the bugs.