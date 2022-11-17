Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.16

Optimizing Game Experience:

Endless Trip is divided into two difficulties: Expedition and Desperate Journey. The Expedition provides customizable starting characters, the battle can be restarted, the dead character will enter the Injury camp and can be resurrected with blood crystals, but the achievement cannot be unlocked; and Desperate Journey retains the original Endless Trip experience.

Endless Trip has added the "Home Road" function, and Ninelie's exclusive "King Reptile Valley" function.

Endless Trip has adjusted event distribution: making the events of the two paths more different, the path selection will be more strategic. "Ghost Herald" will appear earlier, "Moonlit Herald" will appear more frequently, there will also be more opportunities to obtain prayer stones.

Adjusted enemy buffs in Endless Trip: Added the debuffs of reducing Hit Rate and Crit Resist, and replaced the buffs of increasing Crit Rate and Dodge Rate with increased Hit Rate, Crit Resist, and Armor Pierce. Adjusted enemy buffs from 51 to 100 layers, now all have increased Armor, reduced the early HP and attack boost, and increased the later HP and attack boost, making the difficulty smoother.