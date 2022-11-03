 Skip to content

Table Ball update for 3 November 2022

Table Ball 1.4.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Table Ball 1.4.1.1 Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed buttons in multiplayer not functioning

Changes

  • Changed how the "free" achievement is earnt.
    -- You now need to open any gamemode

  • Changed how the game creates a "room"
    -- Basically the game now sets some options.
    -- Options currently cannot be changed, however you can view what that would look like by pressing the / or ` key
    -- Press the same button to exit

1.4.1.0 Changes

Additions

  • Added required content for Deluxe Edition

Changes

  • Changed the way the game does the DLC Check
    -- OLD VERSIONS OF THE CUSTOMISATION SYSTEM ARE INCOMPATIBLE
  • Unchecked "isCE" because we forgot to do that before we built the last version... oops

