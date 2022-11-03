Table Ball 1.4.1.1 Changelog
Fixes
- Fixed buttons in multiplayer not functioning
Changes
-
Changed how the "free" achievement is earnt.
-- You now need to open any gamemode
-
Changed how the game creates a "room"
-- Basically the game now sets some options.
-- Options currently cannot be changed, however you can view what that would look like by pressing the / or ` key
-- Press the same button to exit
1.4.1.0 Changes
Additions
- Added required content for Deluxe Edition
Changes
- Changed the way the game does the DLC Check
-- OLD VERSIONS OF THE CUSTOMISATION SYSTEM ARE INCOMPATIBLE
- Unchecked "isCE" because we forgot to do that before we built the last version... oops
Changed files in this update