Version 1.1(PART ONE)

These are the patch notes for the 1.1 Update. This should fix any current issues you may have with the game

(Singleplayer fixes only currently, MP fixes coming very soon as well!)

Bug Fixes

-Localization Fixes

-Fixed mismatch with "Examine" and "Use"

-Changed "Utilization" to "Use"

-Fixed Duplicate Items, with one being blurry

-Fix a softlock with the Closet Door

-Fixed a barrier not being placed properly

-Fixed many saving issues

-Fixed saving corruption

-Fixed another player spawning if you Loaded Save

-Fixed items in TV Room disappearing

-Fixed last door Collison

-Fixed Item consistency on saves

-Fixed elevator hardlock

-Fixed saves happening multiple times

-Removed wrong triggers

-Removed some clutter in the second room.

If you don't see an update on your game, close Steam fully and re-open it again.

Thank you all for being patient with the bugs.