Patch - 1.1.18.2

Patch Notes

Replaced engine exhaust effects with new Niagara effects.

Barracks price increased from 250 - 550

Added crashfix for https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1034733561619681371/1034733561619681371

ScoutDrones are ignored by Chelsey now

Updated HintTextPopup, Objectives Popup, and the ROE Popup to be larger

Scaled up the Tutorial Widget

Adjustments to the Zone marker UI wise to display a consistent marker so players dont have to look for it

Updated the Capture Truck Call-in cooldown to 3 minutes

Updated starting population size to 10 (and updated difficulty adjuster to make 10 the minimum), so the player cannot soft-lock the game by having too many units to even call in the capture truck

Made some repairs to collision meshes for the water tower and de young museum.

Fixed Radio Speakers not playing sounds at a distance/stopping randomly

Improvements for Units that are targeting units near the barrel of their weapon

Optimzations to the Unit Mover system to improve overall performance in combat encounters.

Additionally, ASSAULT unit movers will not send their devirtualized units who aren't in combat towards buildings in their ASSAULT target if the unit mover itself isn't close yet

Fixed the 'ZONE IS FULLY CORRUPT, CANNOT DEPLOY' popup being majorly offset

Fixed the Infection Zone Widget popup (at bottom of screen) not properly reporting infection corruption (and zone value degradation) if the corruption value hasn't changed since the widget started being displayed

Early version of a Chelsey 'bridge safety response' to prevent her from falling into the water if she's on a bridge when you blow it up

Fixed Winter 'falling out of world' not properly issuing a "Winter Died" game over

Updated Unit Mover logic to try to 'slow down' the mover if it is starting to get far away from devirtualized units and it's moving away from their average position (at least 2000 units away, and the Mover's direction of travel is in a direction at least 90 degrees away from its angle toward the average position of its devirtualized units)

Various VRAM/RAM usage optimization's

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Known Bugs

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Letter from the Producer

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

