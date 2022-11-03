0.72.4 - Release and Changelog

+Added images for most obtainable objects

+Added player paperdoll to the sidebar

+Added “Fullscreen Effects” to the preferences menu, now disabled by default

+Added links for the walkthrough and Discord to the main menu, settings menu, and credits

+Added Day tracker to the sidebar

+Added a “yearly” option to the schedule for tracking (upcoming) major events

Restored metric unit functionality for sidebar

Reformatted inventory

Name creation field is now larger and longer ;)

More character customization fixes and refinements

Further refined the format of the info sidebar

Fixed red overlay appearing over the game

*Fixed issue with purchasing chocolate

-Removed hair color, eye color, and race from the New Game screen, no use in having them with the new customizer

-Removed hair color, eye color, and race from the sidebar