Artifact update for 3 November 2022

0.72.4 - Release and Changelog

3 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Added images for most obtainable objects
+Added player paperdoll to the sidebar
+Added “Fullscreen Effects” to the preferences menu, now disabled by default
+Added links for the walkthrough and Discord to the main menu, settings menu, and credits
+Added Day tracker to the sidebar
+Added a “yearly” option to the schedule for tracking (upcoming) major events
Restored metric unit functionality for sidebar
Reformatted inventory
Name creation field is now larger and longer ;)
More character customization fixes and refinements
Further refined the format of the info sidebar
Fixed red overlay appearing over the game
*Fixed issue with purchasing chocolate
-Removed hair color, eye color, and race from the New Game screen, no use in having them with the new customizer
-Removed hair color, eye color, and race from the sidebar

