Following our brief release delay for Steam approval, Impasto is available now for everyone to play for FREE today on Steam!

Thank you all so much for being a part of our team's journey. We hope you enjoy the full release. We're currently working on some exciting new stuff for fans of Impasto, so stay tuned for further announcements here on Steam! We will also of course be standing by to fix any bugs or issues that we missed thus far.

-Alex, Dan, and the rest of the Impasto Team