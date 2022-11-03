Changelog Alpha 0.0.6

Small Quality of life update to fix gameplay issues found in the previous update.

Improvement: Clutch on steering Wheels will now activate the rev limiter

Improvement: More Realistic Exhaust backfire simulation

Improvement: Multiplayer Tree will reset by itself

Improvement: Engine Timing will now start when letting go of the trans brake or clutch

Improvement: Graphics Scaling is now performed by AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution

Improvement: Multiplayer times will now only be visible do the driver performing them

Improvement: Made Multiplayer Times round correctly to the third decimal point

Improvement: Added automatic Line Loc for easier burnouts

Improvement: Changed track visuals

BugFix: Fixed single player GUI not working properly

BugFix: Decreased Controller Camera Sensitivity