Changelog Alpha 0.0.6

Small Quality of life update to fix gameplay issues found in the previous update.
Improvement: Clutch on steering Wheels will now activate the rev limiter
Improvement: More Realistic Exhaust backfire simulation
Improvement: Multiplayer Tree will reset by itself
Improvement: Engine Timing will now start when letting go of the trans brake or clutch
Improvement: Graphics Scaling is now performed by AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution
Improvement: Multiplayer times will now only be visible do the driver performing them
Improvement: Made Multiplayer Times round correctly to the third decimal point
Improvement: Added automatic Line Loc for easier burnouts
Improvement: Changed track visuals
BugFix: Fixed single player GUI not working properly
BugFix: Decreased Controller Camera Sensitivity
Changed files in this update