Paatch 2.2

۞ Scorch damage appearance fixed from all zeroes
۞ Added Plant skill to Wind’s children
۞ Added Rabies and Immunity skills to Poison’s children
۞ Fixed a bug where pressing enter would not respawn player at base
۞ Fixed some of the conversations displaying incorrectly for the scholar
۞ Fixed a misspelled affix (Percent Posion Damage to Percent Poison Damage)
۞ Fixed a bug where length of poison did not apply correctly
۞ Decreased the number of trees in Ahr
۞ Fixed the enemies occasionally spawning in view
• Enemies were spawning at the correct distance, but the range for enemies was much lower, so enemies would spawn and immediately “despawn” due to distance
۞ Gave the player some room to breathe when going to the Ahr waypoint
۞ Fixed a bug where items with bonus points to skills, allowing the player to access all skills of that element.
۞ Fixed a bug where you could select passive skill buttons on the swapping screen that were not unlocked
۞ Potions now stack on the potion slots when dropped
۞ Can now drop items by clicking on side of inventory
۞ Fixed a bug where socketed gems and runes would not appear after saving
۞ Talking to NPC’s now activates their functions without waiting for the introduction to end
۞ Fixed several bugs with the skill Vow.
۞ Fixed a bug where you could not purchase more than one health potion from Potion Master.
۞ Fixed the skill Poison Trail causing lag
۞ Fixed a bug where a tree stump could stop melee attacks
۞ Reimplemented the potion shortcuts ( Keys 1 – 4 )
۞ Damage taken by player from collisions has been reduced to 25% of original value
۞ Rock wallers now occur 33% less often
۞ Combustion lights will disappear after 8 seconds, as opposed to never disappearing.
۞ Fixed a typo in the Potion Master’s dialogue
۞ Fixed a typo with Samander’s dialogue
۞ Superiority displays correctly on items on an inventory screen
۞ Fixed a bug with the Gem Forge which could only upgrade chipped gems
۞ Fixed a bug where the mini buttons in the left corner did not work
۞ Reduced the volume of the Combustion explosions
۞ Nerfed the skill Sand
۞ Fixed a bug with the skill Plant in the skill tree
Patch 2.2
