Paatch 2.2

Patch 2.2

Patch Notes

۞ Scorch damage appearance fixed from all zeroes

۞ Added Plant skill to Wind’s children

۞ Added Rabies and Immunity skills to Poison’s children

۞ Fixed a bug where pressing enter would not respawn player at base

۞ Fixed some of the conversations displaying incorrectly for the scholar

۞ Fixed a misspelled affix (Percent Posion Damage to Percent Poison Damage)

۞ Fixed a bug where length of poison did not apply correctly

۞ Decreased the number of trees in Ahr

۞ Fixed the enemies occasionally spawning in view

• Enemies were spawning at the correct distance, but the range for enemies was much lower, so enemies would spawn and immediately “despawn” due to distance

۞ Gave the player some room to breathe when going to the Ahr waypoint

۞ Fixed a bug where items with bonus points to skills, allowing the player to access all skills of that element.

۞ Fixed a bug where you could select passive skill buttons on the swapping screen that were not unlocked

۞ Potions now stack on the potion slots when dropped

۞ Can now drop items by clicking on side of inventory

۞ Fixed a bug where socketed gems and runes would not appear after saving

۞ Talking to NPC’s now activates their functions without waiting for the introduction to end

۞ Fixed several bugs with the skill Vow.

۞ Fixed a bug where you could not purchase more than one health potion from Potion Master.

۞ Fixed the skill Poison Trail causing lag

۞ Fixed a bug where a tree stump could stop melee attacks

۞ Reimplemented the potion shortcuts ( Keys 1 – 4 )

۞ Damage taken by player from collisions has been reduced to 25% of original value

۞ Rock wallers now occur 33% less often

۞ Combustion lights will disappear after 8 seconds, as opposed to never disappearing.

۞ Fixed a typo in the Potion Master’s dialogue

۞ Fixed a typo with Samander’s dialogue

۞ Superiority displays correctly on items on an inventory screen

۞ Fixed a bug with the Gem Forge which could only upgrade chipped gems

۞ Fixed a bug where the mini buttons in the left corner did not work

۞ Reduced the volume of the Combustion explosions

۞ Nerfed the skill Sand

۞ Fixed a bug with the skill Plant in the skill tree