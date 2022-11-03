Tweaks and bug fixes.

Tweaks for new players

-Score will always reset above 0 when score is added.

-ENEMY 1 spawns 10 small skulls instead of 15

-Powerups won't spawn as early for new players

Balance/Tweaks

-Shooting daggers down no longer slows fall from a regular jump.

-Added a short window after touching the ground where ENEMY 2 landing on top of the player will still kill the enemy instead of the player.

-ENEMY 2 will no longer avoid daggers when on the ground.

-Added a short delay where newly spawned gems won't be collected as dagger ammo to allow time to press RMB to grab as laser ammo.

-Tweaked ENEMY 4 hitbox when dropped to prevent accidentally grabbing objects on the other side of the enemy.

-Tweaked spawn position of gems when ENEMY 4 is dropped.

-Pressing restart or escape will skip to the end of the leaderboard climb animation.

Bug fixes

-FOV no longer clamps to 120 when launching the game.

-Fixed replays showing double laser ammo around wrist.

-Fixed powerup timing when playing offline.

-Fixed dagger unlock animations not playing