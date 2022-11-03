 Skip to content

Tower Defender VR: Last Adventure update for 3 November 2022

“Catch the Pumpkin” is Now Ended

3 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Adventures,

The Halloween Limited Events ended now! Thanks all of you like the "Catch the Pumpkin!", you can still try our new weapon version and cool spells. Feel free to leave your feedbacks to us, thank you!

Love from Suplife

