Patch notes for version 0.5.1

The community has been incredibly helpful in assisting us in identifying problems and having them reproduced on our end. We have made some changes to assist those having trouble understanding the tutorial.

We're only getting started with the game's support; several fixes and continuous features-and-performance updates are still in the works.

We sincerely appreciate each and every one of your comments and bug reports. Please continue!

Changelog

◆ Several tutorial improvements and fixes.

◆ The wild tab is no longer displayed if the character has no passion.

◆ Added control for the Cage Kid in the tutorial to handle if the weapon thrown to the ground is picked up midway.

◆ New nodes for the Tutorial Narrator decision to prevent path point gaining problems.

◆ Fixed an issue when a character uses an item but does not properly pass data of itself.

◆ Fixed an issue with learn panel’s search feature displaying the incorrect prerequisites.

◆ Fixed an issue that occurred in some items selected in the stockpile.