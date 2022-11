The Halloween bats have flown away,

Perhaps to return another day?

The City's safe now that they’re gone,

and you’ll keep "Riot" from now on!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server (Invite: http://discord.synthridersvr.com/) or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!