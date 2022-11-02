Hotfixes & Tweaks!

Fixed some missing translations and typos.

Reduced requirement to unlock Sly from 4 gambles in a run to 3.

Fixed a bug where some upgrades cost a different amount than what they said.

Fixed a bug where the new spellbooks had the same image as Speare when using the Play as Spellbook option.

Fixed a bug where the Deathbound aura had incorrect evolution info.

I'm aware of a couple other bugs that have been reported which I'm working on fixing now. Thanks for all of your feedback and suggestions, it's extremely helpful!

The best place to leave feedback is in a Steam Review where I can check on everything in 1 place.