Optimize On the Prize (Early Access 0.91)

0.91 Optimize on the Prize

This week's update brings significant adjustments to optimization, balance,and game flow, raising the quality of play across the board. No new content this week, but lots of bug fixes, and updates to visual effects, code, balance, gems, and leveling should help create a much smoother late-game experience (results will vary). Because of the significant amount of updated code, it's more likely than ever I missed a few newly introduced bugs, but I'll be keeping an eye on things as I work on the final updates.

Speaking of the final updates! Gunlocked will officially launch out of Early Access on December 6th. There will be one major patch before 1.0, with some new Symbionics, and then a large content update that will drop on release day.

The Symbionic patch should arrive late next week. I'll have more to say when those things happen, but for now, I hope you enjoy the smoother, more polished gameplay.

And as always, please leave a review if you're enjoying the game!

Patch Notes

Balance Changes

Increased pace of action at the start of all modes

Added randomized gem drops at start of Annelus Void

Enemy shields increase by 5% of base shields every minute after 15 minutes in Endless

Enemy collision damage increases by 10% of base damage every minute after 20 in Endless (impact damage ranges from 5-8 for most things at normal levels)

Mega Asteroid frequency has been slightly decreased

Mega Asteroids can no longer be pushed by force weapons, and their base shields have been reduced from 750 -> 650

Burn effects can now stack up to 3 times

Eburnity now makes burn effects last 300% longer instead of forever

Leveling post-15 minutes has been slowed down, but it does pick up around the 18 minute mark. Reaching 8 aftermods should feel more rare/special

Longlegs ships now have a hitbox more favorable to the player

Hive Queen attack patterns for fights 1/2 have been updated to use the projectile attack more often (some fights were happening where they never used this attack which was quite boring even for a first boss/zone)

Quality of Life

Gems have been updated

New smaller sprites for all gem values

Reduced opacity so they aren't as bright and distracting

Consistent gem sizing and coloration to indicate increasing value

New gem values for smoother scaling late game using fewer gems

New sound effect that is quieter and quicker

The Easy Mode and Endless Mode popups now default to the exit button, so you can quickly close the menu when using keyboard/gamepad

Made the leymines louder, as the previous sfx adjustments left them silent

Aftermod slots will no longer appear on the UI unless in endless mode

The opacity on the Proximitaze radius has been reduced

Optimization

Significant portions of code and visuals have been optimized

Electric abilities have gotten slight optimization when triggering

Fire abilities have been significantly improved when triggering, and during ongoing effects

Gas Trap visuals have been streamlined and provide much better performance in Endless when there are many of them on screen at once

Gems have been significantly optimized for movement and interaction

Enemy behaviors (only noticeable in Endless Mode) have been updated.

Some particle effects have been replaced by key animations that affect performance less

Bugs