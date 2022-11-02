Major Patch 20.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9857058 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 22:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back Miolhrians!

First off thanks so much to all the testers as we had so much to fix in this one but... screws loose with Miolhrians 20.1 was expected.. so bringing out a New Patch will more..

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now let's get into Patch 20.2....

Starting with..

MAJOR FIX with Inventory crash now fixed!

Lost Inventory in storage now fixed!

Load Save without crash now fixed!

Chair sitting animations fixed to reduce zoom!

NEW Miolhrian Calender and months added for Upcoming Update 20.5!

Pet Beds now take time to use and fix!

Fixed Traders not allowing you inside trade houses at Night!

Fixed Heaters and now they are upgradable!

Updated Day and Night Cycle! (more to come with this one)

and much more...

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

Coming Soon with Update 20.5....

Dressing Rooms allowing you to see what you have on and change out!

Inherited Stat Boost!

NEW Quests!

NEW Characters!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company