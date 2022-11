Share · View all patches · Build 9857051 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Bugbears are training up and ready to face off against heroic adventurers in TaleSpire's latest Early Access Content Pack!

The pack includes the following new assets:

3 new Bugbear minis

Beaver mini

Ferret mini

New training props - including targets and a combat dummy

Some new "grim" props (hanging skull, spiked skull, single skull, and spike)

Once again, thank you all for your wonderful support!

BUILD-ID: 9857051 - Download Size: 96.5 MB