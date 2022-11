-Fixed Goblin Merchant from not spawning by player. (Was spawning in center of map)

-Fixed recall potion to allow for dodge roll to cancel it!

-Fixed random floating chest in desert.

-Fixed broken food recipes.

-Fixed potion recipes.

-Fixed dryad port vendor being wrong faction.

-Fixed goblin merchant to have no cooldown.

-Fixed all the capes to have rarity.

-Fixed doors that require items not checking the hotbar.

-Tweaked capes now can be disassembled.