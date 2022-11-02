0.5.0 released

Hello friends, a new version of the game is ready, and it is an important one. Now you will be able to set default view of tiles, selection of music and sounds and the game will use it for every variant. Your settings will override what game mods were set with. That should help people that prefer the same visuals across all the games.

Release 0.5.0

New features

progression can be used with patterns with maximum level, but also any patterns, levels, time, and drops (see Karolek Towers and Silly Rando randomness)

moving down can be restricted to fast movement only (see Son of a Son of a Son as an example)

override parameters: tileset (with components selection), background, music, and sounds

two new music tracks — one for original and one for ambient albums

new help added

new option in settings to remember X position of last piece for Falldown mode, with detection of borders

Changes

randomization includes new options

diagonal patterns in Circle3 gets more points

progression is now announced with a pop-up

Fixes

placement of new piece on the board

stuttering of border tile

For the next release, I will focus on optimization.

Take care!