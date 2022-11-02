 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Best Of Eleven update for 2 November 2022

0.5.0 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9856999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, a new version of the game is ready, and it is an important one. Now you will be able to set default view of tiles, selection of music and sounds and the game will use it for every variant. Your settings will override what game mods were set with. That should help people that prefer the same visuals across all the games.

Release 0.5.0

New features

  • progression can be used with patterns with maximum level, but also any patterns, levels, time, and drops (see Karolek Towers and Silly Rando randomness)
  • moving down can be restricted to fast movement only (see Son of a Son of a Son as an example)
  • override parameters: tileset (with components selection), background, music, and sounds
  • two new music tracks — one for original and one for ambient albums
  • new help added
  • new option in settings to remember X position of last piece for Falldown mode, with detection of borders

Changes

  • randomization includes new options
  • diagonal patterns in Circle3 gets more points
  • progression is now announced with a pop-up

Fixes

  • placement of new piece on the board
  • stuttering of border tile

For the next release, I will focus on optimization.

Take care!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link