1st Added buttons to switch between "Window" mode and "Full Screen" mode in the game's main menu and pause menu.

2nd Some small text and translation bugs were fixed.

3rd Some small bugs in the "Purgatorium" and "Gehenna" scenarios were fixed.

Report bugs on the Steam Discussion Forum.