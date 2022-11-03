Patch Notes 1.4.3 (Restocked)

General Gameplay:

✦ Private Games can now be created with all progression unlocked

✦ New in-game store

✦ In-game store now has a Fidel’s Daily Deals page that has discounted items

✦ In-game store now offers all specialists, loadouts, major and minor power slates, xp bonuses (artifacts), and skins

Specialist Tuning:

✦ Evander now drops out of full Crypsis (completely invisible) when he deploys a snare, arms/throws a grenade or starts to fire his Over Charge (OC) weapons

✦ ARC-L6 slide recharge delay reduced and recharge rate increased

Weapon Tuning:

✦ The weapon charge before fire SFX on the OC shot for the Prestige and Hylon 13 can now be heard by all players

✦ Brave-Hammer weapon knock increased

Bug Fixes:

✦ Fix Level Enhancements window

✦ Fix XP progression bar

✦ Fix end of match pedestals not showing correct player ranking in the event of a tie

✦ Collision fixes in Anderson 9

✦ Collision fixes in Excavation

✦ Prevent Salters from teleporting under the level in Excavation