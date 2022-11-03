Patch Notes 1.4.3 (Restocked)

General Gameplay:
✦ Private Games can now be created with all progression unlocked
✦ New in-game store
✦ In-game store now has a Fidel’s Daily Deals page that has discounted items
✦ In-game store now offers all specialists, loadouts, major and minor power slates, xp bonuses (artifacts), and skins
Specialist Tuning:
✦ Evander now drops out of full Crypsis (completely invisible) when he deploys a snare, arms/throws a grenade or starts to fire his Over Charge (OC) weapons
✦ ARC-L6 slide recharge delay reduced and recharge rate increased
Weapon Tuning:
✦ The weapon charge before fire SFX on the OC shot for the Prestige and Hylon 13 can now be heard by all players
✦ Brave-Hammer weapon knock increased
Bug Fixes:
✦ Fix Level Enhancements window
✦ Fix XP progression bar
✦ Fix end of match pedestals not showing correct player ranking in the event of a tie
✦ Collision fixes in Anderson 9
✦ Collision fixes in Excavation
✦ Prevent Salters from teleporting under the level in Excavation
