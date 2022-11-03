 Skip to content

No Anglerfish update for 3 November 2022

Update (V1.0.12) "I'm bug huntin'"

Wow! Thanks to Alex Diener's fantastic videos, a whole new group of people have been exposed to No Anglerfish!

We've learned so much thanks to his "let's play"s, as well as comments from fans (hopefully fans?) in our discord - and have discovered very unexpected "bugs" here and there. Mostly due to people playing in orders and ways we never expected - awesome!

This update fixes a couple of these discovered "bugs" as well as corrects some spelling errors that never made it to our beta testers because they were so deeply hidden in No Anglerfish lore and bonus content!

As always, we sincerely appreciate knowing that people are enjoying the game.

Peace.

