Share · View all patches · Build 9856714 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

I am focusing now on improving the player skills, making them more deadly and powerfull. The first step to this is here:

Landing shockwave, use the punch ability while flying fast and hit the ground to destroy all the enemies nearby.

Charged Plasma, improved the charged plasma (press key number 2 twice,see tutorial) with a new impressive destruction power. All the enemies withing the plasma explosion will be annihilated.

Added Jeep to survival map

Fixed drone collision

Improved vehicles AI

Fixed bug with the spawning area that was preventing some units to move at the begining.

I hope you enjoy it, more will come soon.