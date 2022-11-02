I am focusing now on improving the player skills, making them more deadly and powerfull. The first step to this is here:
- Landing shockwave, use the punch ability while flying fast and hit the ground to destroy all the enemies nearby.
- Charged Plasma, improved the charged plasma (press key number 2 twice,see tutorial) with a new impressive destruction power. All the enemies withing the plasma explosion will be annihilated.
- Added Jeep to survival map
- Fixed drone collision
- Improved vehicles AI
- Fixed bug with the spawning area that was preventing some units to move at the begining.
I hope you enjoy it, more will come soon.
Changed files in this update