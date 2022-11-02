 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 2 November 2022

EA v0.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9856714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am focusing now on improving the player skills, making them more deadly and powerfull. The first step to this is here:

  • Landing shockwave, use the punch ability while flying fast and hit the ground to destroy all the enemies nearby.

  • Charged Plasma, improved the charged plasma (press key number 2 twice,see tutorial) with a new impressive destruction power. All the enemies withing the plasma explosion will be annihilated.

  • Added Jeep to survival map
  • Fixed drone collision
  • Improved vehicles AI
  • Fixed bug with the spawning area that was preventing some units to move at the begining.

I hope you enjoy it, more will come soon.

