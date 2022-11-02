Wizcave Update 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9856634 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 21:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi, I am still working on Wizcave !

Since the launch in august, I decided to make a new update to fix some issues the game had, but also add new content.

This update features :

2 New languages (Russian and Chinease).

New Troll Ennemy.

New Elevator Map.

New dialogs.

New Skills (Lightning Bolt) and prolonge staff.

New gold pieces.

Added stair animation.

Support for skipping menu cinematics.

I hope you will have fun playing this new update. Please share the word to your friends to help me promote this game.

Also feel free to make videos / Stream about my game if you want. Anything that can promote the game is fine.

Thank you again for you support !