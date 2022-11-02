 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizcave update for 2 November 2022

Wizcave Update 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9856634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, I am still working on Wizcave !

Since the launch in august, I decided to make a new update to fix some issues the game had, but also add new content.

This update features :

  • 2 New languages (Russian and Chinease).
  • New Troll Ennemy.
  • New Elevator Map.
  • New dialogs.
  • New Skills (Lightning Bolt) and prolonge staff.
  • New gold pieces.
  • Added stair animation.
  • Support for skipping menu cinematics.

I hope you will have fun playing this new update. Please share the word to your friends to help me promote this game.

Also feel free to make videos / Stream about my game if you want. Anything that can promote the game is fine.

Thank you again for you support !

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005711
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005712
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link