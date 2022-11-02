Wizcave Update 1.12

Hi, I am still working on Wizcave !
Since the launch in august, I decided to make a new update to fix some issues the game had, but also add new content.
This update features :
- 2 New languages (Russian and Chinease).
- New Troll Ennemy.
- New Elevator Map.
- New dialogs.
- New Skills (Lightning Bolt) and prolonge staff.
- New gold pieces.
- Added stair animation.
- Support for skipping menu cinematics.
I hope you will have fun playing this new update. Please share the word to your friends to help me promote this game.
Also feel free to make videos / Stream about my game if you want. Anything that can promote the game is fine.
Thank you again for you support !
Changed files in this update