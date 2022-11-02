PATCH 1.3.1

Added/Improved/Buffed

+Fixed resolution not set to 1920x1080 on start up

+Increase money per round (get a maximum of 35k+ instead of 8k)

+Buffed big fly boss(Increased damage, walk speed, money drop and exp drop)

+Buffed little fly(Increased health, walk speed and exp drop)

+Shotguns can now reload 1 bullet and then shoot instead of waiting for full reload animation

+Fixed throwables visible when switching between gun and throwables

+Fixed shotgun animations

Removed/Nerfed

-Nerfed Semi-Shotgun max bullets

-Nerfed Pump-Action Shotgun max bullets