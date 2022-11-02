 Skip to content

Night Light update for 2 November 2022

PATCH 1.3.1

PATCH 1.3.1

Last edited 2 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added/Improved/Buffed
+Fixed resolution not set to 1920x1080 on start up
+Increase money per round (get a maximum of 35k+ instead of 8k)
+Buffed big fly boss(Increased damage, walk speed, money drop and exp drop)
+Buffed little fly(Increased health, walk speed and exp drop)
+Shotguns can now reload 1 bullet and then shoot instead of waiting for full reload animation
+Fixed throwables visible when switching between gun and throwables
+Fixed shotgun animations

Removed/Nerfed
-Nerfed Semi-Shotgun max bullets
-Nerfed Pump-Action Shotgun max bullets

