Patch 2.2.1 - Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
Thanks to Hugo from the Beat Invaders community I was informed about a bug that needed hotfixing.
While I was at it, I also took another look into performance issues and optimized performance some more.
Because the Spreadshot class had some massive performance issues on very high upgrade levels there was also changes to that ship class.
Changes in 2.2.1
- Spreadshot Upgrade: Shot Amount is now capped at lvl. 30
- When Shot Amount is capped, a new Upgrade is unlocked: Spreadshot Damage. This will directly increase the damage of each projectile.
- The time it takes to ramp up Spreadshot: Focus Fire was increased, the time it takes to reset the effect was decreased.
- Spreadshot: Focus Fire now has a visual effect on the projectiles.
- Performance increases.
- Fixed a bug where area damage decreased performance over time.
- Fixed a bug in the Spreadshot Class where sometimes performance would decrease over time.
Changed files in this update