Blimps update for 2 November 2022

BLIMPS 1.9.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added the Mechanicsburdh windmill port, where players can now buy and equip Element Shields, Bombs, and EMP's onto their Blimps. In addition, the Pirate Battle room has been updated to a more involved battling experience. The HUD now includes your Blimp's Arsenal pop-up menu, and players can tell if their CAPS lock is on for the cheat codes to work on their console prompts. The HELP computer and Local Stork Market have been updated as well. And last but not least, we added the Selection of the King mini-game to the world of Blimps on Wrensdays. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

