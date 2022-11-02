 Skip to content

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 2 November 2022

Fixed leader intercept during 7th campaign mission

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The enemy leader was not stopping to fight the intercepting troops during the 7th campaign mission. Fixed a bug that was overriding the correct aggression mode, so that event now works as intended. Updated version to 2.2.2.6.

