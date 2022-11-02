The enemy leader was not stopping to fight the intercepting troops during the 7th campaign mission. Fixed a bug that was overriding the correct aggression mode, so that event now works as intended. Updated version to 2.2.2.6.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 2 November 2022
Fixed leader intercept during 7th campaign mission
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pursuit of Power 2 Retail Content Depot 546121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update