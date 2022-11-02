Small Update for v0.13.1

Small update. Took a bit longer than I expected which ended up bleeding the Halloween event into November which is fine. As always make sure you report bugs because I am a 1 man army.

Halloween event is over. You can still play the Halloween event in the manage content menu.

Adjusted default music volume so we don't also have to sell you hearing aids.

A little bit of the manage content menu is working. Next update we'll really go ham with making it beautiful.

The next update hopefully will be the big modding update, details will come soon.