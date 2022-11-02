Battle Bands Early Access Patch #18

Early Access Patch #18 adds a collections section to the compendium to show off that cool stuff you have collected, as well as helping you track down the unlocks you're missing! On top of this, players can now activate Backstage Passes from the past to get any awesome things they may have missed!

New Features:

Collections added to the Compendium

Players are now able to activate and work on previous Backstage Passes!

You can switch between Backstage Passes as often as you'd like!

General Changes:

Hint text added to unlockables in compendium

Fixed issue with player character appearing in the Royale Bracket screen.

"Goo Keys" keyboard can now swap the "goo" color.

"Buffalo Sauce" no longer ignores protection.

"Grease Ball" adjusted to fit better.

Balance Changes:

Bots:

"Them Aching Bones" Tour Level 1-4: -1 Energy, Tour Level 5: -1 Energy, -1 Card Draw, Tour Level 6; -1 Card Draw, Tour Level 7: -1 max hand size.

Royale Bots Round 2 adjusted to be slightly weaker.

Royale Bots Round 6 adjusted to be slightly stronger.

Gear:

"Cool Leather Jacket" costs $30 less.

"Haunted Drum Machine" costs $40 less.

"Reverb Pedal" costs $5 less.

"Big Cow Bell" costs $5 less.

"Signaling Triangle" costs $10 less.

"Champion Belt" costs $20 less.

"Oversized Whistle" costs $5 less.

"Keyboard Holster" costs $30 less.

"Stompbox Looper" now gives 10% more of last turns hype on use.

"Pocket Sand" now has 3 uses.

"Magic Conch" now has 2 uses.

"Fuzzy Pedal" now has 11 uses.

"Armored Guitar Case" gives 1 more protection per turn.

We are so grateful for all of the awesome feedback we have gotten and can't wait for more on the new features and changes!

