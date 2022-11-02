The Halloween update is now available in Neko Journey, a new menu theme has been added, as well as 1 new halloween themed level. You can find it in the menu by clicking: game/halloween level. The menu view can be switched by clicking on the pumpkin icon. Minor bugs fixed
Neko Journey update for 2 November 2022
Halloween update 1.3.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update