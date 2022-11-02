 Skip to content

Neko Journey update for 2 November 2022

Halloween update 1.3.5

2 November 2022

The Halloween update is now available in Neko Journey, a new menu theme has been added, as well as 1 new halloween themed level. You can find it in the menu by clicking: game/halloween level. The menu view can be switched by clicking on the pumpkin icon. Minor bugs fixed

