Update 1.5.6

Witch's Eve is all wrapped up! We're excited to start preparations for our next holiday event, Frostfall. Like earlier this year, we're working on another quality of life update to clean up some mechanics, fix a handful of bugs, wrangle some performance issues and more.

You can expect this update later this month.

Now on to the patch notes:

Improved:

Multiplayer healthbars now show up when near for healers to heal their party

Multiplayer healthbars now animates like a heartbeat if someone is under 20% health

Toggle HUD now properly toggles other player’s healthbars

Melee attacks not working well on Windless Woods boss now improved

Slightly increased staff's tap/hold distinction time for casting spells/performing basic attack

Controller issue with build mode rotating

Hide property marker now saves between sessions

Kristin has properly lost her glasses again

Chef’s Cellar now properly displays as Windless Woods for the quest zone

When taking ingredients out of a cauldron, taking the ingredient on the right will now actually take that ingredient and not the other one

Another performance pass through Sleepy Haven

Fixed: