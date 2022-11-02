Update 1.5.6

Witch's Eve is all wrapped up! We're excited to start preparations for our next holiday event, Frostfall. Like earlier this year, we're working on another quality of life update to clean up some mechanics, fix a handful of bugs, wrangle some performance issues and more.
You can expect this update later this month.
Now on to the patch notes:
Improved:
- Multiplayer healthbars now show up when near for healers to heal their party
- Multiplayer healthbars now animates like a heartbeat if someone is under 20% health
- Toggle HUD now properly toggles other player’s healthbars
- Melee attacks not working well on Windless Woods boss now improved
- Slightly increased staff's tap/hold distinction time for casting spells/performing basic attack
- Controller issue with build mode rotating
- Hide property marker now saves between sessions
- Kristin has properly lost her glasses again
- Chef’s Cellar now properly displays as Windless Woods for the quest zone
- When taking ingredients out of a cauldron, taking the ingredient on the right will now actually take that ingredient and not the other one
- Another performance pass through Sleepy Haven
Fixed:
- Various backpack descriptions that incorrectly said how many items it holds
- Druid Chair furniture item now displays a chair as the icon
- Various floating items where the new Sawmills were placed
- Luck potions are craftable again - Instead of two of the same item, it now takes two different items
- If you do not have enough money, you can now look at housing blueprint plans
- Sawmill no longer displays “bellows” when you look at the crank
- Can now pickup Sawmills that you placed on your plot
- Purified Wand now heals other players
- Bandit Betrayal quest now works as intended
- Abandoning Pesky Ghost will restart correctly
