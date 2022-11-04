Version 1.1 Released!

This fixes a number of bugs and gives the player a little more direction in completing their goals.
-
New: Unbought items in stores and uncrafted food and drink recipes now have stars on them to make it easier to track your progress with the related goals.
-
Fixed: Using the Go Home spell while holding a package could cause you to appear in front of your cottage with a package addressed to no-one.
-
Fixed: Three recipes using ingredients from the Fuwa Fuwa Mountains will all create Rainbow Juice; they should be creating three different tea items.
-
Fixed: Trying to pick up something from the ground while your inventory is full would prevent you from interacting with anything else.
-
Fixed: Buying an item while your inventory was full would spend the moons required but not give you the item
-
Fixed: in the cottage, opening the Place Item menu while picking up a floor item would place it on the wall.
-
Fixed: you could still open the pause menu while a full-screen prompt was visible, freezing the game unless you opened and then reclosed the pause menu.
-
Fixed: sound and music volumes were not working in all situations.
Changed files in this update