Flying Neko Delivery update for 4 November 2022

Version 1.1 Released!

Version 1.1 Released!

Build 9855765

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This fixes a number of bugs and gives the player a little more direction in completing their goals.

  • New: Unbought items in stores and uncrafted food and drink recipes now have stars on them to make it easier to track your progress with the related goals.

  • Fixed: Using the Go Home spell while holding a package could cause you to appear in front of your cottage with a package addressed to no-one.

  • Fixed: Three recipes using ingredients from the Fuwa Fuwa Mountains will all create Rainbow Juice; they should be creating three different tea items.

  • Fixed: Trying to pick up something from the ground while your inventory is full would prevent you from interacting with anything else.

  • Fixed: Buying an item while your inventory was full would spend the moons required but not give you the item

  • Fixed: in the cottage, opening the Place Item menu while picking up a floor item would place it on the wall.

  • Fixed: you could still open the pause menu while a full-screen prompt was visible, freezing the game unless you opened and then reclosed the pause menu.

  • Fixed: sound and music volumes were not working in all situations.

