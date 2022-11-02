New Update: More Quality Items, Water Tunnels, Better Upgrades



As you know, the work at Learning Factory never stops. But it's not just about producing items that cats desire: it's about producing awesome items! Our machines are getting more complex, allowing you to produce and sell higher quality goods for our feline friends - to ensure they leave your campus happy and come back for more!

But of course, it's not that! Check out the many features that this massive update brings to the game:

v0.14.100 Released!

Gameplay: New Features

Cat Food Maker has 2 alternate recipes available by default

Quality Cat Food recipe available as an upgrade

High-Quality Cat Food recipe available as an upgrade

New Upgrade for Lumber Mill: allows harvesting Quality Catnip Juice from Cacti

Apple Boxes of different quality available for production

New alternate recipe for Fish Maker for producing Quality Fish

Boxes of Quality available for production

Ropes of Quality available for production

Yarn Balls of Quality available for production

Cloth of Quality available for production

Concrete of Quality available for production

Selling higher Quality items increases the loyalty of Cats of the same type buying them

Fish of varying quality can be caught at the Fishing Pier

New Upgrade unlocks Water Tunnel, which connects watery tiles above and below the surface

Gameplay: QoL Improvements

Quests with smaller monetary rewards no longer appear in later stages of the game. Quests are given out less frequently as the player progresses through the game. In general, quests will become progressively more difficult and provide better rewards

Loyalty Splitter now routes Legendary Cats to the exit for more loyalty

Upgrade increasing the speed of picking up buildings now also speeds up manual building crafting speed

Upgrade increasing the speed of picking up buildings now allows picking up/harvesting plants and buildings with little pickup time without displaying the picking-up bar

If there are no available projects that Cat Knowledge Archives can be applied to upon pickup, respective points are added to random upgrades, including the ones that are not currently available

New tutorial in Tutorial Mode, explaining the basics of operating Cat Zeppelins

Interface

New Statistics data, showing the average quality of produced and sold items

New Statistics data, showing the amount of Cat Knowledge gained from selling items to different types of cats

Added an ability to copy and paste settings between buildings of the same type - currently only for crafting buildings and Stores

Items on the panel and receipts lists are now grouped

It is now visible which items buildings can craft on the building panel (suggested by Trichouette)

Random menu theme option added to the main menu

Added an option to limit the amount of exit game saves

Minor terrain art update

Peformance

Multithreading (beta) introduced for performance enhancement. Most importantly - for saved games: upon saving, the game will conduct several saving attempts in a separate thread. If these attempts fail, the existing autosave mechanism will be launched, but the autosave will happen a bit faster NB: We understand that bugs can occur while activating this mode (hence the beta status). We would be very grateful if you could try it and report bugs, if you encounter any

We understand that bugs can occur while activating this mode (hence the beta status). We would be very grateful if you could try it and report bugs, if you encounter any Bug fixes

Performance optimization

UI/UX optimization

