New Update: More Quality Items, Water Tunnels, Better Upgrades

As you know, the work at Learning Factory never stops. But it's not just about producing items that cats desire: it's about producing awesome items! Our machines are getting more complex, allowing you to produce and sell higher quality goods for our feline friends - to ensure they leave your campus happy and come back for more!
But of course, it's not that! Check out the many features that this massive update brings to the game:
v0.14.100 Released!
Gameplay: New Features
- Cat Food Maker has 2 alternate recipes available by default
- Quality Cat Food recipe available as an upgrade
- High-Quality Cat Food recipe available as an upgrade
- New Upgrade for Lumber Mill: allows harvesting Quality Catnip Juice from Cacti
- Apple Boxes of different quality available for production
- New alternate recipe for Fish Maker for producing Quality Fish
- Boxes of Quality available for production
- Ropes of Quality available for production
- Yarn Balls of Quality available for production
- Cloth of Quality available for production
- Concrete of Quality available for production
- Selling higher Quality items increases the loyalty of Cats of the same type buying them
- Fish of varying quality can be caught at the Fishing Pier
- New Upgrade unlocks Water Tunnel, which connects watery tiles above and below the surface
Gameplay: QoL Improvements
- Quests with smaller monetary rewards no longer appear in later stages of the game. Quests are given out less frequently as the player progresses through the game. In general, quests will become progressively more difficult and provide better rewards
- Loyalty Splitter now routes Legendary Cats to the exit for more loyalty
- Upgrade increasing the speed of picking up buildings now also speeds up manual building crafting speed
- Upgrade increasing the speed of picking up buildings now allows picking up/harvesting plants and buildings with little pickup time without displaying the picking-up bar
- If there are no available projects that Cat Knowledge Archives can be applied to upon pickup, respective points are added to random upgrades, including the ones that are not currently available
- New tutorial in Tutorial Mode, explaining the basics of operating Cat Zeppelins
Interface
- New Statistics data, showing the average quality of produced and sold items
- New Statistics data, showing the amount of Cat Knowledge gained from selling items to different types of cats
- Added an ability to copy and paste settings between buildings of the same type - currently only for crafting buildings and Stores
- Items on the panel and receipts lists are now grouped
- It is now visible which items buildings can craft on the building panel (suggested by Trichouette)
- Random menu theme option added to the main menu
- Added an option to limit the amount of exit game saves
- Minor terrain art update
Peformance
- Multithreading (beta) introduced for performance enhancement. Most importantly - for saved games: upon saving, the game will conduct several saving attempts in a separate thread. If these attempts fail, the existing autosave mechanism will be launched, but the autosave will happen a bit faster NB: We understand that bugs can occur while activating this mode (hence the beta status). We would be very grateful if you could try it and report bugs, if you encounter any
- Bug fixes
- Performance optimization
- UI/UX optimization
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory
Update, enjoy and don't forget to share your impressions with us on Discord or Twitter!
And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there
----------------------
How to Get More Involved
Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!
Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History
Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here
Changed files in this update