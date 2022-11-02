GAS Volume #1 Now Available! - November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022

1.1.5

Genuinely Approachable Sudoku (GAS) Pack

Hello and welcome to the pack you’ve all been asking for! This is a pack of 60 Genuinely Approachable Sudokus (“GAS”) from the brilliant minds of Clover, Sam Cappleman-Lynes and Philip Newman. 30 puzzles are available now with 30 more coming over the next three months.

GAS puzzles are designed to take between 5 and 20 minutes to solve and each features an interesting twist on the classic sudoku. These are perfect for beginners and experts alike. Experienced solvers can race against the clock to earn party hats! You’ll get two party hats for a really fast (Expert) time; one party hat for a fast time and one dinosaur for managing to solve the puzzle. So you’ll be able to track your improvement as a solver as you work through all the puzzles. Good luck!

Cracking the Cryptic Greatest Hits - Volume 2

Check out the Kickstarter campaign!

Domino Sudoku

Joseph Nehme joins the Domino Sudoku pack with 3 of the 5 new puzzles this month, available now!

Bug Fixes and Minor Changes

• Added rules for Little Killer puzzles.

• The numpad now works to enter highlights into cells.

• Fixed a bug where corner notes displayed incorrectly in "Single Notation" mode.