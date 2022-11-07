Mission Update #4 available now!

With the brand-new Mission Update #4 for Firefighting Simulator – The Squad we are introducing two new missions - including a plane crash and a warehouse fire!

New Mission: Failed Testflight

Enter the open countryside and drive along back roads to the aircraft crash site. Make your way towards the wreckage and engage the fire. This mission challenges you and your teammates to tackle an extraordinarily new extensive, complex fire scenario. It was supposed to be a test flight for the refitted plane. Now it’s burning brushland and the wreckage of a plane scattered all over. Is there someone alive? What will you do about the flame-engulfed wreckage and the huge burning countryside?

New Mission: Hell's Shelves

The night shift is still in the warehouse, and the chemical fumes and smoke rise high into the night sky. Enter a densely packed toxic fumes-filled warehouse full of challenging and dangerous chemical fires. Will you engage the burning chemicals and save the remaining workers trapped within the building?

