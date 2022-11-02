Steam Deck Freezing Fix (I hope)

Hey folks!

We've been running into a recurring issue with a small subset of Steam Deck players where the game would regularly freeze on them. I haven't been able to replicate the issues on my own deck, but it seems likely that this issue was, ironically enough, introduced back when Ren'py officially added Steam Deck support. The Ren'py devs are aware of this issue (other devs have reported it as well), but we haven't received any updates lately, and we didn't want to leave affected deck users hanging any longer.

This latest patch recompiled the game in the last version of Ren'py that was available prior to official Steam Deck support. Hopefully, using this early version of the engine should resolve the issue, and as far as I'm aware, there hasn't been any important functionality (aside from some light performance improvements) introduced in more recent versions.

Since I haven't been able to replicate the deck freezing issue on my own end, though, I have no idea if this actually fixes the issue. If you have a deck, especially if you've been running into this problem, please let me know if it persists or if it seems to be resolved!

(And if you're suddenly running into other issues due to the engine rollback, please likewise let me know if that's the case!)

Apologies for any inconveniences folks have run into over this, and hopefully this gets things working for everyone again!

Thanks!

~Tony